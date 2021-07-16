Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.