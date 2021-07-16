Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.10.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $94.58 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $93.43 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,836,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

