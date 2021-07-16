Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $9,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

