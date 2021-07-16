M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 906 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 733.83. The stock has a market cap of £379.25 million and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 764 ($9.98).

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

