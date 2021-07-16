M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 30,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $453,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 466,666 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OII shares. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.