LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.34 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,804,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

