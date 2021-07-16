Lynne Marie Laube Sells 3,376 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59.

CDLX stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $122.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,487. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

