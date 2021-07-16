Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,956 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Lumber Liquidators worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL opened at $18.87 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.