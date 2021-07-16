Luke Larson Sells 45,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $5,694,325.00.
AXON opened at $173.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.
