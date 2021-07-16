Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Financial Comparison

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% Loncor Gold N/A -7.70% -7.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Loncor Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 16.05 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.96 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million N/A N/A

Loncor Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Golden Minerals and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 106.46%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Loncor Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

