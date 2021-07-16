Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $904.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

