Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,823.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.50 or 0.05975178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.68 or 0.01400467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00390391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.00612835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00395411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.