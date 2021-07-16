Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $735,655.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,233,644 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

