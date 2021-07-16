LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveVox in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LiveVox’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get LiveVox alerts:

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.