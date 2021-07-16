Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $245.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

