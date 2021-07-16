Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Lion has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion (LIOPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.