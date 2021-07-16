Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

