Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

LINC opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.