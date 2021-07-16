LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

