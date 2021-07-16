Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.90 by Analysts at Cormark

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

Liberty Gold stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.03 million and a PE ratio of 94.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

