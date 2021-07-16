Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Insider Sells $1,005,660.08 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,296 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $1,005,660.08.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,371 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 145,156 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

