Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-$12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.59. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% to $4.03-4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LII. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.18.

NYSE LII opened at $317.42 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $239.25 and a one year high of $356.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

