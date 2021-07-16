Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.
Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $239.25 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.63. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock worth $9,362,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
