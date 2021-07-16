Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.18.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $239.25 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.63. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock worth $9,362,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

