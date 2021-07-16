LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCII. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.71.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,186,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.