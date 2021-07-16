Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 257,997 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 1,616,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

