Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

AMRK opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Also, Director A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $185,640.00. Insiders have sold 89,422 shares of company stock worth $4,686,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

