Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

NYSE EAT opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.