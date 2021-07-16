Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

