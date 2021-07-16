Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE TUFN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.