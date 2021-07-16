Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Park National by 390.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Park National by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

