Lancashire’s (LCSHF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.