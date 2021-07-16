Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

