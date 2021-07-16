Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $610.74 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

