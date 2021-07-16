L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several research firms have commented on AIQUY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
