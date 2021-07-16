Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.78 ($98.56).

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €80.25 ($94.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.