Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) Insider Sells A$1,085,041.85 in Stock

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) insider Kathrin Mutinelli sold 7,000,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$1,085,041.85 ($775,029.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

About Knosys

Knosys Limited develops, licenses, and sells computer software in Australia. The company also provides Software-as-a-Service KIQ Cloud product, a cloud-based omni-channel knowledge management solution that is designed to simplify and centralize the organizing and sharing of knowledge; and Knowledge IQ, an enterprise solution, which provides personalized information to staff that will transform business productivity and engagement.

