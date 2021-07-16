KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,800 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,215. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

