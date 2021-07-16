Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 10,275 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in AON by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AON by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,950,000 after buying an additional 311,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

AON traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $231.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,757. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

