Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.50. The stock had a trading volume of 717,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.62. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

