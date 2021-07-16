Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,254. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

