Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 16,604 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.95. 2,266,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,736. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.56. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.87 and a fifty-two week high of $281.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

