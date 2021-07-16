Kirkland Lake Gold’s (KL) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$51.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.95.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$52.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.60. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

