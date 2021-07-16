Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.21

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 6344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

KNTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

