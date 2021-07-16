Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.21

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 6344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.
KNTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
