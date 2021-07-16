Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

KIN stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

