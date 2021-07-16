Kind Ads Token (KIND) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $107,649.61 and $7.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.79 or 0.00815651 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

