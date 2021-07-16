Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

