Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:KIE opened at GBX 125.63 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £560.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.31.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.