Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:KIE opened at GBX 125.63 ($1.64) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £560.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.31.
Kier Group Company Profile
