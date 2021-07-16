KeyCorp Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $60.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.05.

PLAN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,980 shares of company stock worth $12,020,414. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

