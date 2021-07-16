KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olin in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 56.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,241 shares of company stock worth $19,850,803 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

