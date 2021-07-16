Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $520,780.50.
SNX stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.60. 193,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
